CARL HUSTON BISHOP, 77, lovingly known as "Junior" to many of his family and friends, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Carl was born on August 27, 1943 in Charleston, WV. Carl was preceded in death by his infant son, Andy Dean Bishop; his parents, Carl and Ethel Caudell Bishop; his brothers, Aubry Gayle, Charles "Eddie", and Hugh Thomas Bishop.
He was a proud United States Army Veteran, and a hard-working man who loved his family with his whole heart. Carl loved to fish, watch Nascar (he was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan), and play with his grandbabies. He was a long-time resident of Cabin Creek, WV and Hurricane, WV.
Carl is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Carl "Pete" Bishop, Jr. and Joyell Johnston-Bishop of Hurricane, WV, Timothy Bishop and Laura Raines Bishop of Hurricane, WV, and Atlee Bishop and Patricia Drake Bishop of Winfield, WV; his grandchildren, whom he was so proud of and loved beyond measure Carllee, Jaymee, Dalton, Ashley, Shyann, Justin, Maria, and Brooklyn; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen "Sue" and Al Bergeron of Roanoke, VA, Alice and Danny May of Elkview, WV, and Patricia "Patty" Cantley of Hurricane, WV; and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Dad, you are gone but never forgotten. You left a smile on the faces of all those you met. We Love You Pops!
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., on Thursday, October 29 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV with Rev. John Gillenwater officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow WV.
Friends may visit an hour before the service, starting at 12 noon at the funeral home. Casual dress such as jeans and button ups is recommended, as Carl was all about his jeans.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to handle Mr. Bishop's arrangements. Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so at his tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.