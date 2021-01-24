Carl Kennedy

CARL "SPIKE" MICHAEL KENNEDY 56, of Apple Grove, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born February 24, 1964 in Charleston, he is a son of Sue Kennedy of Mason County and the late Butch Kennedy. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Mabel and Mike Kennedy and Carl Handley.
Mike, or Spike as he was also known, was a 1982 graduate of Hurricane High School where he was quarterback of the football team. He attended Concord College and West Virginia State College. He was an employee of Advantage Fleet, Charleston. Mike was an avid hunter and proudly bagged an 8-point deer with his cross bow this past fall. He enjoyed NASCAR and working on cars and playing his guitar and banjo. He was a longtime Rams and WVU football fan and coached his boys in youth league sports. He was also proud of his 1985 square body Chevrolet Silverado which he painted many times, rebuilt.
In addition to his mother, surviving are his sons, Logan and Tanner Kennedy; brothers, Randy (Darla) and Paul Kennedy; niece and nephews, Britney, Tyler and Jacob; several cousins as well as his loving black Labrador, Bella and grand dog, Ozzy.
A celebration of his life will be held from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Mask are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. You may also visit his Tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Kennedy family.