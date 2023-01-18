Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
CARMELLA SHAVER formerly of Cross Lanes, WV passed away on Monday, January 16 at Rolling Meadows Place, Scott Depot, WV. She was born in Union City, NJ on August 22, 1931, a daughter of the late Seranoosh Baldoshian Bedrosian and Bogos Bedrosian.

She is survived by her three sons: Richard (Sarah) of South Charleston, WV, Robert (Debrah) of Chevy Chase, MD and Steven (Rebecca) of The Villages, FL; and two grandchildren: Karl of Morgantown, WV and Katherine of Boston, MA.

