Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
CARMELLA SHAVER formerly of Cross Lanes, WV passed away on Monday, January 16 at Rolling Meadows Place, Scott Depot, WV. She was born in Union City, NJ on August 22, 1931, a daughter of the late Seranoosh Baldoshian Bedrosian and Bogos Bedrosian.
She is survived by her three sons: Richard (Sarah) of South Charleston, WV, Robert (Debrah) of Chevy Chase, MD and Steven (Rebecca) of The Villages, FL; and two grandchildren: Karl of Morgantown, WV and Katherine of Boston, MA.
Carmella worked in New York City until she met Karl Shaver, her husband of 61 years who preceded her in death on January 22, 2015, in Asbury Park, NJ. He was active duty with the US Army Signal Corp. They lived in Cherry Hill, NJ, Redwood City, CA, Peters Township, PA, and lastly in Cross Lanes, WV.
She enjoyed cooking, bowling, knitting, needlework, reading, football and spending time in Florida.
She was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church for 49 years. She was also a member of various social clubs, including the WestBrook Garden Club.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday January 19, 2023 at St. Timothy with Pastor Jamie Strickler officiating. Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Cross Lanes, WV.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19 at 10 a.m., at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane, Charleston.