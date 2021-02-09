Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

CAROL ANN PAULEY of Nitro, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 2pm Friday, February 12, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Chapman Funeral Home, is honored to serve the Pauley family.