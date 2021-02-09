CAROL ANN PAULEY of Nitro, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 2pm Friday, February 12, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Chapman Funeral Home, is honored to serve the Pauley family.
