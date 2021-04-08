Thank you for Reading.

CAROL AUER WRIGHT, 56, passed away April 6, 2021. Service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday April 10, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be from 2 p.m., til service time Saturday at the funeral home. Carol's wishes were to be cremated following the services. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve Carol's family.

