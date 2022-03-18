Chapman Funeral Home
CAROL JEAN GRANDBOUCHE 88, of Hurricane, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday March 15, 2022.
Carol was born in Sturgeon Bay, WI February 23, 1934. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Laura Schartner; her husband John Anthony Grandbouche; son, Robert Grandbouche; and several brothers and sisters.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and devoted and active member of Ascension Catholic Church and also a volunteer at Christ's Kitchen for many years.
She enjoyed spending time with family, going to her grandkids sporting events, playing bingo, cards, and going to the casino with her besties.
Carol is survived by her children, Bradley Grandbouche (Jane) of Sarasota, FL, Karla Evans (Butch) of Cross Lanes, Mary Kelly (Mike) of Eleanor, Jean Teppo (Scott Treen) of Conneaut, OH, Amy Grandbouche-Cropp of Fredricksburg, VA, Janice Whitt (Mark) of Winfield, Barbara Bossart (Doug) of Gahanna, OH, and Nancy Grandbouche of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; sisters, Mary Junion (Bill), Helen Henschel and Ann Tanck (Al) all of Sturgeon Bay, WI; brothers Bob Schartner and Arnie Schartner both of Sturgeon Bay, WI; grandchildren, Shana, Meghan, Chad, Joshua, Kate, Abigayle, Ryan, Shawn, Joshua, Michael, Jonathan, Rachel, Daniel, Benjamin, Lucas and Jack; 18 great grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.
A Catholic Mass of Christian burial will be 12 p.m., on Saturday March 19, 2022 at Ascension Catholic Church, Hurricane, WV, with Rev. William Matheny, Jr. presiding. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Scott Depot. The family requests that all attendee's wear facial masks during the services.
Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the Mass at Ascension Catholic Church.