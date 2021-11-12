Chapman Funeral Home
CAROL "LYNN" RIGSBY, of Hurricane, went home to be with the Lord, on Tuesday November 9, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital, Huntington WV.
Lynn was born in Grove City, PA, on August 24, 1952, to the late Richard and Helen Dobie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Arlie (Lee) Rigsby and her sister, Cheryl Beckham.
Lynn was a faithful Christian for many decades and loved to serve the Lord. As a member of Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, she served in the Sparks Awana Club and was on the videography team.
She is survived by her niece, Christina Kulp (Kevin); nephews, Richard and John Beckham, great nieces, Haley Kulp and Gabrielle Beckham; great nephew, Richard Beckham II; and great friend Marie Lamont, although Lynn also leaves behind many close friends and her church family.
Graveside service for Lynn will be 11 a.m., Saturday, November 13th at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 3547 US Route 60 East, Barboursville, WV 25504, Rev. Dr. John D. Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lynn's name to: Awana Club of Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Rd., Hurricane, WV 25526.
A special thanks to the 2nd Floor ICU nurses at St. Mary's Hospital, for being so kind to the family and taking such great care of Lynn.