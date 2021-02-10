CAROL PAULEY (LAWSON) Our precious Mom, Carol Ann (Lawson) Pauley, 84, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2021 in Charleston, WV with her two loving daughters by her side.
Carol is survived by a loving family whose hearts are broken with her passing: daughters, Catherine (Carlos) Jarrett and Carla (Michael) Vincitore; grandchildren, Heather (Steve) Bleh; Scotty (Kate) Jarrett; Brittany (Wade) Vincitore-Rogers; Melanie and Brandon Vincitore; and great-grandsons: Parker, Carson, Christian, and Elijah; brother, Nelson (Judy) Lawson and sister-in-laws, Treva Ragland and Linda Osborne and other beloved family.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Chapman Funeral Home in Hurricane officiated by Pastor Bill Severn. A visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, WV.
You may view the complete obituary and live-stream link for those unable to attend on Carol's tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com