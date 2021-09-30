Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
Russell
CAROL RAE WILLIAMS RUSSELL, 86, of Scott Depot, WV passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021.
She grew up as a child in Richwood, WV. She often talked of visiting Hinkle Mountain and her grandfather Charlie and Celicia Williams farm. Her fondest memories happened there talking of the ringing bells on the cows and pleasant scents early in the morning. She loved to read and oil paint. Many of her precious friends have gone on before her, but she mentioned them all many times.
She was a faithful and loving wife to Bill Russell that preceded her in death. She lived in Scott Depot since 1968, where she owned and worked as a Realtor along beside her husband of 59 years Bill Russell. Carol was also preceded in death by her parents Renick and Thelma Williams.
She was a wonderful mother and doting grandmother. Carol was a member of Teays Valley Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Diane (Tony) Parog, Tony Russell; grandchildren, Krista (Jay) Garnes, Emily, Paul and Lillian. Laikin (Sara), Libby (Triston) and David; great-grandchildren, Josiah Lawrence, Eva, Jax, Vivian and Ily Brown: godson, Chuck (Deidra) Dent; Two girls very special to her, Alex and Tori. She was like a mother to many she adored!
There will be a private memorial for the Russell family to celebrate this wonderful Godly lady. The family would appreciate you love, thoughts and prayers.