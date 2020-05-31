CAROL SUE SABER, 77, of Winfield, passed unexpectedly away Friday, May 29, 2020, at CAMC-Teays Valley.
Susie was formerly involved with Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Hurricane, and currently Teays Valley Church of God where she worked to provide prayer shawls for the community. She was a great mother and grandmother and enjoyed crocheting. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Charles Robert Saber; children, Mark Saber of Charleston, Robin Saber-Pauley (Terry) of Scott Depot; grandchildren, Cole Saber and Hannah Pauley; brothers, John Baker, Bob Jacobs and Ray Adkins.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Entombment will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
