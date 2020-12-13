CAROLE LEIGH FEDERER, 85, of Hurricane passed away December 4, 2020.
Born August 20, 1935 in Kenova, West Virginia, Carole was a daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn Curry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Adolf Federer and siblings, Cheryl Curry, Richard and Ronald Curry.
Carole graduated from the University of Rochester, New York with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. As a Registered Nurse, Carole worked for Bethesda Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio, then later worked as a nursing instructor at West Virginia University. Following retirement from nursing, Carole ran the Brandywine Gift Shop in Teays Valley. She was a member of Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, Scott Depot.
She is survived by her daughters, Lesley Beard (Jeff) of Columbus, Georgia and Julie Spence of Poca; grandchildren, Hayden Spence, Evan Spence and Sarah Beard.
A private funeral service will be held. Entombment will be at Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. A public memorial, celebrating Carole's life will be held when it's safe to gather together.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.
You may share memories of Carole by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Federer family.