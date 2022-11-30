Carolyn Adele “Dale” Groom Nov 30, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Chapman Funeral Home 3941 Teays Valley Roa Hurricane, WV 25526 (304) 727-4351Website CAROLYN ADELE "DALE" GROOM of St. Albans, WV, passed unexpectedly on November 22, 2022. She is now with her parents: Harry and Adele; her brothers: John and Tom; and Aunt Marian Hildebolt.Adele was a member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane, graduated from Morris Harvey College, was a teacher/coach at Hurricane High School for 43 years and an avid golfer.Survivors are her dog: Hokie; twin sister: Micki (David) Marra; brother: Bob (Kathleen) and many family members and friends.Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Teays Valley Baptist Church. A private family burial will be at Cunningham Memorial Park St. Albans, WV.Friends may visit 5 until 8 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to: Adele Groom Scholarship Fund, Hurricane High School, 3350 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526.The complete obituary can be viewed and anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting Groom's tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.Chapman Funeral Home family owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to handle to Adele's arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baptist Church Christianity School Funeral Home Adele First Baptist Church Of Hurricane Teays Valley St. Albans Wv Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mary Ann Finney Carolyn Adele “Dale” Groom Rosalee Brown Barbara Jean Chase Phyllis J. Hall Robyn Nicole Sirianni John Wayne Cantrell Adele Groom Mary Ann Slater Myra Catherine Withrow Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 30, 2022 Daily Mail WV John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age