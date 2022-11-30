Thank you for Reading.

Carolyn Adele “Dale” Groom
Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
CAROLYN ADELE "DALE" GROOM of St. Albans, WV, passed unexpectedly on November 22, 2022. She is now with her parents: Harry and Adele; her brothers: John and Tom; and Aunt Marian Hildebolt.

Adele was a member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane, graduated from Morris Harvey College, was a teacher/coach at Hurricane High School for 43 years and an avid golfer.

