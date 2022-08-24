Thank you for Reading.

Carolyn Ann Watson
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

CAROLYN ANN WATSON, 83, of Winfield, WV, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on August 21, 2022.

Carolyn was born on February 24, 1939 to Leo Cecil and Nannie Ethel Colwell, of Hurricane, WV. She is a 1957 graduate of Hurricane High School and also a graduate of the Charleston School of Commerce. Carolyn retired from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Tax Department in 2008 with 36 years of dedicated service. She is preceded in death by her parents Leo and Nannie Colwell, brother, Bobby Colwell of Illinois, brother-in-laws Joe Kessler and Dick Brewer.

Tags

Recommended for you