Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
CAROLYN ANN WATSON, 83, of Winfield, WV, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on August 21, 2022.
Carolyn was born on February 24, 1939 to Leo Cecil and Nannie Ethel Colwell, of Hurricane, WV. She is a 1957 graduate of Hurricane High School and also a graduate of the Charleston School of Commerce. Carolyn retired from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Tax Department in 2008 with 36 years of dedicated service. She is preceded in death by her parents Leo and Nannie Colwell, brother, Bobby Colwell of Illinois, brother-in-laws Joe Kessler and Dick Brewer.
Carolyn is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Russell L. Watson; sisters: Maxine Kessler of Hurricane and Lois Brewer of Teays Valley; sister-in-law Sally Colwell of Illinois. She is survived by her two children Julie Smith (Bob) of Elkview and Rusty Watson (Denise) of Winfield.
Grandchildren: Travis Massey (Karen) of Martinsburg, Tyler Watson (Jenny) of Scott Depot, Wesley Massey (Jessica) of Scott Depot, and Courtney Scarberry (Josh) of Hurricane. Nan is also loved by her eleven, soon to be twelve, great grandchildren: Isaac, Noah, Graham, Sawyer, Micah, Sam, Harrison, Daniel, Moriah, Jude and Eleanor.
We would like to offer a special thanks to caregivers Carlene and Cindy for all the love and kindness shown to "Ms. Nan."
Funeral Service for Carolyn will be 3 p.m., Thursday, August 25, at Chapman Funeral Home, 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, with Pastor Josh Scarberry officiating. Burial will follow in Winfield Cemetery, Winfield.
The family will welcome friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn's honor, to Hospice Care, at 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387.