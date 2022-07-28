Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351 Website
CAROLYN SUE FERGUSON of Lick Creek Road in Hurricane, WV, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
She was born August 1, 1935 in Green Sulphur, Summers County, WV. She graduated Salutatorian of her 1952 class at Sandstone High School in Green Sulphur Springs, Summers County, WV. She attended and graduated from the Charleston School of Commerce and was a member of the Alpha Lota Sorority.
She worked for the Charleston, WV Chamber of Commerce before moving into real estate with Union Carbide's Real Estate Division. From there she spent a lifetime in real estate working for both Dobbins, Fisher and Pittman and Old Colony Realtors before retiring in 2005.
Her passions included writing, learning, traveling, collecting dolls and bells and many other things that sparked her interest. But her first passion was family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Effie Caroline and Frank Bunyan Lively and all 8 of her siblings, Lester, Claude, Frank, Millard and Glen Lively along with Geneva Cadle, Opal Zickafoose and Mary Lou Clemente.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Marion E. "Pete" Ferguson, sons, Charles Ferguson (Gabriele) and Lane Ferguson (Deborah); grandchildren, Jessica Porta (Nicholas), Kristen Hively (Joshua), Travis Ferguson, Derek Ferguson, Rebekah Ferguson, Loran Ferguson; great grandchildren, Baylee Carpenter, Austin Porta, Karli Hively, Cooper Porta and Wesley Conley. She was Aunt Sue to numerous nieces and nephews.
Carolyn passed after a short illness and brief stay at Hospice Care in South Charleston, WV. The family would especially like to thank Hubbard Hospice House for their loving care and compassion for Carolyn Sue and her family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Carolyn's name to Kanawha Hospice at 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Pastor Jerry Losh officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory or condolence may do so by visiting Carolyn's tribute page at:www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane WV 25526 is honored to handle Mrs. Ferguson's arrangements.