CAROLYN SUE TURKELSON, 76, of Scott Depot passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Tressie Kirk and siblings, Rosalee Soard and Larry Kirk.
Sue retired from Kroger with over 20 years of service, at the Cross Lanes and Teays Valley stores. Some of Sue's greatest loves were her family, her dog Sadie; cat, Smokey and her wonderful neighbors and friends. When you went to visit the Turkelson family at their home, you were welcomed with open arms by Sue and treated just like family. Her kind and gentle spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert "Turk" Turkelson; children, Angie Turkelson of St. Albans and John Turkelson of Carson City, Nevada, several nieces and nephews, her wonderful neighbors and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston with The Rev. Cheryl Winter officiating. Burial will follow in the memorial park.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Monday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
You may share memories of Sue by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Turkelson family.