CASEY ELIZABETH DOYLE MORRIS, 42 of Scott Depot, WV passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Wheeling Hospital, Wheeling, WV.
She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and a Christian, where she served the Lord at God's Lighthouse Church, Charleston, WV.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Kathleen Fisher.
Casey is survived by her loving husband, Adam R. Morris; children, Elijah L. Morris, Grace K. Morris and John R. Morris;; parents, Robert L. and Pamela G. Fisher Doyle; sister, Paige Conklin (Clayton) and their children: Hogan Peterson, Tyson Conklin, and Madden Conklin; brothers, Chris Doyle and Eric Doyle; maternal grandfather, Howard Lee Fisher; her in-laws, Bobby and Barbara Morris; sister in-law, Amber Walker (Justin); brother in-laws, Owen Morris (Lindsay) and their children, Brayden, Landon and Rydan, brother in-law, Gordon Morris (Haley), and their children, Wyatt, Sky and the newest baby coming soon, River; Papaw Raymond Price, nephew, Jaydon Peterson and a host of other family and close friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday, October 18, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Pastor Mayford Witt officiating.
The family will receive visitors from 1 until 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Morris Family Farm Cemetery, Scott Depot, WV.