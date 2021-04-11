CHANEL JEANINE STAFFA, 43, of Charleston passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 with her husband by her side.
Born November 29, 1977, in Long Beach, California, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Jeanine Chapman.
Her heart was kind and full of joyous laughter. A loving and compassionate person, Chanel always had a shoulder to lean on and a hand ready to help. Her greatest joy came from the love and security she provided for her family and friends. She wanted us all to feel welcome and wanted.
Chanel was a devoted animal lover. She is now reunited with her cherished furbabies, Honey, Bentley and Coal.
Surviving are her husband, Ryan Staffa; her sister, Chonine Carter; her brother, Steve Chapman and his wife, Reanna Chapman; her nephew, Clayton Carter; and many other family members and friends.
She will be deeply missed by us all.
Memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. A live-stream of the service will also be available on the funeral home Facebook page.
You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
In lieu of floral bouquets, the family kindly suggests potted outdoor flowers and plants. These will be planted in Chanel's honor at her family's new home.
