CHARLES EDWARD CAMPBELL, 80, of St. Albans passed away of COVID-19 in Elmcroft Assisted Living on Monday, November 30, 2020.
He was born on September 15, 1940 to the late Earl and Lucille Campbell. Charles was preceded in death by his companion, Gayle Rowsey.
Leaving behind to cherish his memory are his sisters; Carolyn (Myles) Smith and Nancy (Randy) Thomas and several nieces and nephews.
Charles served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Upon an honorable discharge he was employed by Union Carbide until his retirement.
The family of Charles Campbell would like to thank the staff of Elmcroft Assisted Living for their loving care during his two year residence with them.
Due to COVID restrictions there will be no viewing. A private service will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
