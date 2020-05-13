CHARLES D. WYANT, 85, of Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, after a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born, January 10, 1935, he was a son of the late Hubert and Rosa Wyant.
Survivors include three sisters, Mary Cooper of Willow Springs, NC, Linda Holley (Marvin) and Barbara Wyant, all of Hurricane; nephews, Dennis Cooper, Stanley Holley, Gregory Bird; nieces, Sandra Johnson, Shelia Glen, Stephanie Hill as well as great-nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
His nephew, Greg, was his helper. He spent many days and nights helping on the farm.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane, with Dr. John D. Smith officiating. Pallbearers will include Stan Holley, Dennis Cooper, Gary Doug Young, Ronnie Duncan, Eric Tucker and Greg Bird. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Due to the current pandemic, social distancing and recommended guidelines will be followed during all public services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387.
