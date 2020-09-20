CHARLES E. "CHUCK" BRADLEY, III, 40 of Newport News, VA passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Until then you may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to view his complete obituary, share memories and offer condolences to the family. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Bradley family.
