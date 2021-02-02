CHARLES HARRY KEEFER, 93, of Winfield, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West.
He was born May 28, 1927 in Charleston, WV, the son of Harry and Victoria Rollins Keefer, both deceased. He was the youngest of nine children and the last surviving child.
Charlie served in the US Navy during World War 2, earning the WW2 Victory Medal, American Theatre Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.
After a few years working with his father building houses, Charlie went to work for Union Carbide in Institute, spending most of his time there as a carpenter. He retired from Rhone Poulenc, also at Institute, in 1988. He served for 10 years as councilman for the town of Winfield, and further served his community for many years as a member of the Winfield Volunteer Fire Department. He attended Bible Center Church faithfully.
He was predeceased by first wife Mamie Carpenter and stepson Dana Spence.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 46 years, Doris Minnich Spence Keefer; sons Thomas Keefer (Rose) and Charles "Chuck" Keefer (Ellen) of Winfield; stepsons John Spence (Kathy) of Nitro and Steve Spence of Winfield; grandchildren Christy Keefer (Jereomy) of Charlotte, NC; Charles Keefer (Elizabeth) of Memphis, TN, Matthew Keefer of Winfield; step grandson Christopher Ferris (Scarlett) of Cross Lanes; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service is scheduled for 1 pm Thursday, February 4, at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield, with Pastor Matt Friend officiating. Livestream link is https://youtu.be/ySCt4LPGkhY. Interment will follow at Tyler Mountain Cemetery in Cross Lanes. Family and friends may gather for visitation one hour prior to the service. Please make sure to wear a mask and stay socially distanced.
You may share memories of Charlie by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
