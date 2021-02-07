CHARLES LEE COWAN, 81, of Hurricane WV, entered Heavens Gates on February 5, 2021.
He was born on October 29, 1939 in Hurricane, to the late Harry Cline and Selma Francis Hodges Cowan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Ruby and Normal Taylor and Doris Taylor; brother: Billy Cowan; and sister's in-law: Linda Cowan and Sue Cowan.
Left to cherish his memory are his only wife of 49 years, Betty E. Black Cowan, children: Connie, J.R., Belinda, Eddie and Terri Sue; sisters Linda and Lon Holley, Judy and Denville Meadows; brothers: Gary Otis, Jerry and Peggy, and Gene Cowan; several nieces and nephews, as well as his extended family Ted, Darrell, Bruce, Darrin, Dwayne, Linda, Wanda, Lois and Faye.
Charles was a member of Chestnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Milton, was a retired mechanic with 30 years of service at Courts Motors, and most recently for the past 11 years working with Halstead Janitorial Services.
There will be a service at a later date.
