CHARLES MICHAEL "MIKE" KOENIG, 79, of Teays, WV passed Feb. 18, 2021 at his home.
He was born August 15, 1941, to Mike and Ginny in Big Chimney. Michael was a great man and a gifted storyteller.
Mike loved golf, Cincinnati Reds, the Browns and the Mountaineers. He graduated from Elkview High School in 1959 and sent on to serve in the Air National Guard. Afterwards he went to work at Union Carbide and retired from Bayer Corp.
He will be so missed by his wife, Jayne; his son's Mike and his wife Patty; his son, Tom and Elsa; his son Tracy; his son Mark and his wife Jessica; his daughter, Toby; and his cousin Shirley Vasilliou; his grandchildren, Mike, Madison and Myranda, Seth and McKenzie, Braxton, Bryson and Ava.
A private burial will take place at Hall Cemetery in Big Chimney.
Mike and Jayne would especially like to thank Dr. Lin Mei, Dr. William Harless and Dr. Raja and their wonderful staff at CAMC Canter Center for their personal devotion and care this past year. Also special thanks to Hospice staff, especially nurse Heather and Tammy and counselor Anna for their loving advice.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may visit his tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road Hurricane WV is honored to assist the Koenig family.