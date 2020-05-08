Charles N. Barrett

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
CHARLES N. BARRETT, 76, of Hurricane, passed away May 5, 2020, after an extended illness. Memorial service will be held at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, at 2 p.m. May 9. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home or donations can be made to WV School of Preaching, Moundsville, in his name. Chapman Funeral Homes and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Barrett family.

