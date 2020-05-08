CHARLES N. BARRETT, 76, of Hurricane, passed away May 5, 2020, after an extended illness. Memorial service will be held at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, at 2 p.m. May 9. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home or donations can be made to WV School of Preaching, Moundsville, in his name. Chapman Funeral Homes and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Barrett family.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Friday, May 8, 2020
Bailey, Lewis - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.
Chapman, Franklin - 3 p.m., Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek; also streaming live, see obituary.
Meadows, Edward - 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Milton.
Slate, Virginia - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.