CHARLES ROSS "CHUCK" LEADMAN SR. went to be with his Lord and Savior on the 7th of August 2020.
Chuck was a devout Christian and a loving example to his family, church, and many friends. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane where he served for many years as an usher. Chuck was born on October 4, 1925 to his parents, Paul Ross Leadmon and Arizona Chapman Leadmon. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy Ann Cline Leadman; parents; and brother, Paul Edgar Leadmon.
He is survived by his seven children - daughters, Belma Diana Leadman (Donald) Becher of Hurricane, WV, Jeannetta Mae Leadman (Frank) Rutan, of Red House, WV,; sons, Charles Ross (Jeanne) Leadman, Jr., of Hurricane, WV, Howard Andrew (Claudia) Leadman of Hurricane, WV.; his daughter, Jennifer Gail Leadman Fletcher of Hurricane, WV; his son, Stephen Jason Leadman (Frederick Kuehn) of Monroeville, PA; his daughter, Christina Ann Leadman (John Curtis) Rymer of Hurricane, WV; sisters, Peggy Leadmon Gibson and Belma Leadmon Withrow; brother, Donald Leadmon (Connie) all of Hurricane, WV: eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Chuck was a Seaman First Class in the United States Navy. He entered the Navy at the age of 17 after the invasion of Pearl Harbor. He fought in WWII where he was a recipient of the Purple Heart and numerous other military honors. Chuck was also well known as a respected appliance store owner and salesman in Putnam, Kanawha, and Cabell counties. Chuck and his family loved to spend their time cheering on the Hurricane Redskins and the West Virginia Mountaineers. He will continue to cheer both of his teams on from heaven and help us win many more state titles and, hopefully a college national championship soon.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, at First Baptist Church of Hurricane with Rev. Jerry Losh, Rev. Jeff Davenport, and Rev. Ron Stoner officiating. Visitation will begin at Noon. A military honors service will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, WV. Masks are required on all church and cemetery properties and social distancing as well as state and federal guidelines will be adhered to.
Contributions in memory of Chuck may be directed to Honor Flight, Inc. 4601 North Fairfax Drive Suite 1200 Arlington, VA 22203 or First Baptist Church of Hurricane, 2635 Main Street, Hurricane, WV 25526 to a ministry of your choice.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is in charge of arrangements.