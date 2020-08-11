CHARLES ROSS "CHUCK" LEADMAN Sr., passed away August 7, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, at First Baptist Church, Hurricane. Visitation will begin at Noon. A military honors service will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, WV. Masks are required on all church and cemetery properties and social distancing as well as state and federal guidelines will be adhered to. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is in charge of arrangements.
