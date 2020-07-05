Charles Stanley Dunn

CHARLES STANLEY "CHARLEY" DUNN, 66, of South Charleston, WV, and Largo, FL, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, in Largo. Charley's kindness, intellect and compassion graced the lives of everyone who knew him.
He was born on January 27, 1954, the son of the late Kenneth Meeks and Mary Norma Stanley Dunn. He distinguished himself early academically as valedictorian of his graduating class from St. Albans High School. He went on to earn his Bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a Doctorate of Jurisprudence from Vanderbilt University.
He returned to West Virginia to pursue his career in law. He first practiced with his late brother, Randall Dunn, before moving to a private firm, where he began holding hearings and writing arbitration and mediation decisions. That work became his passion and he continued it throughout the rest of his life, alongside a varied legal career with the State of West Virginia. He practiced law and represented many State agencies including the Division of Highways, the Insurance Commission, and the Department of Human Resources. He most enjoyed his position as General Counsel for the Division of Motor Vehicles. He retired from the West Virginia Attorney General's office in 2016, completing 30 years of public service for the citizens of West Virginia.
Charley was equally avid in his leisure pursuits. He found a bridge partner no matter where he went. He toured the world on his bicycle, with trips to Croatia, Crete, Thailand and beyond. He read voraciously and believed you should always have more books in your house than you could possibly read. He loved jazz. He was a devoted bird watcher, with an enthusiasm that compelled many friends and family members to join him on treks to the beach, to the woods, to the swamp or just around the neighborhood.
Charley is survived by his wife of 17 years, Jill Dunn; his daughters. Emily Dove Dunn of Ohio and Mary Rose (Mimi) Dunn of Colorado; and his three sisters, Virginia Ellen Dunn of San Diego, CA, Kendra Lee Dunn and Martha Louise Dunn both of Philadelphia, PA.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held in his honor at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, which will be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. He will be laid to rest at the Bowcott Cemetery, Pliny. A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home, where social distancing guidelines will be observed. Masks are required at the services.
The family requests contributions in Charley's memory to Sojourners, 1418 Washington Street, East, Charleston, WV 25301 or to Davis-Stuart, P.O. Box 3403, Charleston, WV 25334, in lieu of flowers.
