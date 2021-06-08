CHARLES W. BOGGESS, 83, of Scott Depot, passed away Sunday June 6, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude Boggess; daughter, Lesley Ann Boggess - Wilcoxen; grandson, Joshua Allen Wilcoxen; parents, David Rector Boggess and Rebecca Lamb Boggess; siblings, David Dempsey Boggess, Theodore F. Boggess and Judith Boggess Ball - Koolbaugh.
Charlie served his country in the United States Navy. He retired as a Heavy Equipment Operator with the Local 132 with many years of service.
He is survivied by his son, Dale Boggess of Scott Depot; sister, Doris Boggess of Charleston and special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Linda Castle.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday June 10, at Heaven's Gateway Memorial Gardens, Winfield.
You may share memories of Charlie by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve Charlie and his family.