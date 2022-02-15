Chapman Funeral Home
CHARLES W. "CHARLIE" HUDSON, 88, of Pliny joined the Choir of Angels on February 4, 2022, after a long illness, with his family by his side.
He attended Dunbar High School, then went on to proudly serve his country in the US Navy having served on the USS Hornet CVA-12. He was a long-time member of Mt. Union Church, Pliny where he sang in the choir and served in multiple capacities. He loved The Lord and his church family
After his tour of duty, Charlie went to work for Union Carbide, Institute as an operator in the powerhouses, a carpenter, an auto mechanic, and a heavy equipment operator until his retirement. He was a member of the W.Va. Antique Engine and Tractor Club. He was very mechanical and could fix just about anything. Living on the "Funny Farm" there was always something to be fixed. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with whomever he met. He was kind, compassionate and always had a smile on his face. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Mary Hudson; brothers: Carson, Verl, and Harry; and a sister: Harriet Hudson.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anna Grace; four children: sons: Mark (Judy) of Scott Depot, Todd (Vickie) of Fraziers Bottom and daughters: Lisa Adkins of Gallipolis, OH and Andrea Hudson of Pliny; along with a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews as well as his church family.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center along with the caregivers.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date, additional service date and times will be published closer to the date.