CHERYL ANN BODKINS, 66, of Hurricane, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home.
Born March 24, 1954, in Zanesville, OH, she was a daughter of the late Donald C., Jr. and Donna Jean Hoffa Dillon Baird.
After receiving Bachelor and Master's degrees in Home Economics from The Ohio State University, her teaching career included several schools in Ohio as well as West Virginia, most recently at Buffalo High School.
Surviving are her husband, Douglas Wayne Bodkins; sons, Douglas William Bodkins and his children, Devan, Donny and Aurora of Henderson, NV, Dustin Wayne Bodkins and his son, Davin of Hurricane, Darren Wesley Bodkins (Brianna) and their children, Kennedy and Abram of Scott Depot; brother, Robert Baird of Santa Rosa Beach, FL.
Family and friends will be received 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, where social distancing will be observed. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1475 Military Road, Zanesville, OH.
You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
