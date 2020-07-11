CHERYL ANN BODKINS, 66, of Hurricane, passed away July 9, 2020, at her home. Family and friends will be received 2 to 3 p.m. July 12 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane; social distancing will be observed. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. July 13 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1475 Military Road, Zanesville, OH. Complete obituary will be published Sunday in this newspaper. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Bodkins family.
Funerals for Saturday, july 11, 2020
Bias, Mary - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Bsharah, Mary - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral.
Burkhart, Charlotte - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Cain, Dennis - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville.
Holcomb, William - 10 a.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
King, Ruth - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
McLeod, Julius - 3 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Null, Virginia -11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.
Parsons, Olivia - 5 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Pauley, William - 2 p.m., Kelly's Creek Community Church, Sissonville.
Surratt, Carol - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Webb, Betty - 3 p.m., Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church.