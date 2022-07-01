Chapman Funeral Home
Our beloved CHEYENNE BROOKE SAWYERS, 25, of Winfield, WV went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2022. She was born on January 23, 1997 to Dustin and Sabrina Sawyers of Winfield, WV.
In her short time on earth, Cheyenne made a striking impact in the lives of the people she encountered. She was a very kind and caring person who would approach even a stranger if she was worried about their well-being. Cheyenne could brighten up any room with her cheerful sense of humor and contagious laugh. Her kindness, like her memory, will continue to live on in the lives of those she touched.
Cheyenne was a 2015 graduate of Winfield High School where she graduated with honors. She had a love for basketball and played for the Winfield Generals. She attended Marshall University with a full scholarship. Anything Cheyenne set her mind to, she achieved.
In addition to her parents, Cheyenne is survived by her brother Dylan Sawyers, sister Haylee Sawyers, paternal Grandparents Albert and Patricia Sawyers, maternal Grandparents Steve and Cathy Gill, Uncles Tyler Gill (Alli), Albert Sawyers Jr. (Tonya), Devin Sawyers (Max Webb), and Aunt Lisa Bennett (Greg). She is also survived by multiple cousins and countless friends, all of whom loved her wholeheartedly.
The Sawyers family would like to extend a special thanks to Harmony Ridge Recovery Center and Thomas Hospital for their wonderful care and loving concern.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Saturday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Bishop Walt Lovett and Pastor Roger Fox officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11 to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.