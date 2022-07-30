Chapman Funeral Home
CHRISTIAN M. WALROTH, 31, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was called home into the arms of Jesus on July 25th, 2022.
He was born May 1st, 1991 in Columbus, Ohio to Tim and Lori Walroth of Hurricane. Christian was a fighter from day one. In his 31 years he underwent over 100 major surgeries, all while keeping a positive attitude. Christian was best known for his radiant smile and the joy he brought to others. The simple pleasures in life brought great joy to Christian. He enjoyed evenings with family by the fire, staying in touch with friends on social media, listening to country music, playing cards, and fishing. He loved taking pictures to capture the moment so he could look back on the memories; he never met a stranger, you were immediately his friend.
Christian is also survived by his sisters: Paige Walroth of Hurricane and Taylor Pack (Seth) of Elkview; brother, Isaac Walroth of Hurricane; grandparents: Tim and Jerri Walroth of Lesage, Debbie Bradford (John Deitz), and Randy Bradford of Hurricane; nieces: Harper and Lily Jo of Hurricane; beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other extended family and friends.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 12 - 3 p.m., Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
In lieu of flowers donations can also be made in Christian's honor to the Ronald McDonald House Charities at 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673 or Make-A-Wish Foundation at wish.org.