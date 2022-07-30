Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
CHRISTIAN M. WALROTH, 31, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was called home into the arms of Jesus on July 25th, 2022.

He was born May 1st, 1991 in Columbus, Ohio to Tim and Lori Walroth of Hurricane. Christian was a fighter from day one. In his 31 years he underwent over 100 major surgeries, all while keeping a positive attitude. Christian was best known for his radiant smile and the joy he brought to others. The simple pleasures in life brought great joy to Christian. He enjoyed evenings with family by the fire, staying in touch with friends on social media, listening to country music, playing cards, and fishing. He loved taking pictures to capture the moment so he could look back on the memories; he never met a stranger, you were immediately his friend.

