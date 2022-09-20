Thank you for Reading.

Christine Dudding
CHRISTINE DUDDING, 90, of Scott Depot, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband Earl E. Dudding; parents, Walter and Satchie Tucker; siblings, Opal Dudding, Olen Ted Tucker, Ola Mae Coen, Osley Toss Tucker and Ona Belle Childers.

