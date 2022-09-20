Chapman Funeral Home
CHRISTINE DUDDING, 90, of Scott Depot, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband Earl E. Dudding; parents, Walter and Satchie Tucker; siblings, Opal Dudding, Olen Ted Tucker, Ola Mae Coen, Osley Toss Tucker and Ona Belle Childers.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Dudding (Kim) of Tornado, Robin Mitchell of St. Albans and Linda Preiser of Scott Depot; grandchildren, Richard Dudding (Missy) of Hurricane, Kathryn Walker of St. Albans, Justin Mitchell (Chrissy) of St. Albans; great grandchildren, Bridgett Dudding of New Jersey, Barret Dudding of Hurricane, Dylan Harris of Scott Depot, Rose Mitchell and Wyatt Mitchell of St. Albans; and nieces and nephews she loved as her own, Becky Flippin, Kay Doley, Wayne Childers (Marsha), Gary Childers, Jimmy Childers and Phyllis Houser.
A special thank you to great nieces, Carla Cook and Susan Roush, and her dear friend Carol Richards.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Christine's name to Providence Baptist Church at 201 Kilgore Road, Scott Depot, WV, 25560.
Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church, 229 Rocky Step Road, Scott Depot, with Chaplain Pete Thompson officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the Church. Burial will follow in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, Scott Depot.