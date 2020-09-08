CHRISTOPHER ALLYN COYNER, 53, of Hurricane passed away Sept 5, 2020 of a brain aneurysm.
His father Jack Coyner preceded Chris in death.
He worked construction his whole life and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and looking for arrowheads with his son was what brought him happiness.
Surviving him are his mother, Katy Coyner, children, Christopher and Morgan Coyner, granddaughter, Aubrey and his brothers, Scott (Joyce) and Todd (Marie) Coyner.
A Celebration of Life for Chris will be held at a later date.
Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at his tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com
