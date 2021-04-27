CLIFFORD R. HARPER, 72, of Hurricane, WV passed away on April 23, 2021.
Clifford was born on April 21, 1949, to the late Bernard and Juanita Taylor Harper in Charleston West Virginia. After graduating from Hurricane High School in 1967, he attended West Virginia Tech, and in 1969 he joined the US Army, where he rose to the rank of SGT. within eight months. He served in combat in Vietnam, with the 9th Infantry Division, 1st Calvary Division, and the 25th Infantry Division. He earned a Bronze Star and several other medals. He had worked for the United Mine Workers, Pray Construction and retired from the Carpenters Union Local #1207.
He was an avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing, hunting, camping, and traveling.
Clifford is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Harper; his son: Ashley Harper (Nikki), his son: Clayton Harper (Aime); his grandsons: Bronson and Clyde Harper; his granddaughter: Leila Harper; his brother: Larrie Harper (Rebecca) and several nieces.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorial donations in Clifford's name to his favorite charity, Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with a Memorial Service for Clifford at 7 p.m.
In accordance with Clifford's wishes, he will be buried at the Grafton National Cemetery, with military honors, as well as joining his fallen brothers in Vietnam.
