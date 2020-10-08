Rev. CLIFFORD WILCOXEN, born March 18, 1942, 78 years of age, went home to be with the Lord Monday, October 5, 2020.
Clifford was the son of the late Harry Wilcoxen and Garnet Wilcoxen Shue. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Vernon Wilcoxen.
He was raised in Winfield and attended Winfield schools, having graduated from Hurricane High School in June, 1963. Shortly thereafter (June 22, 1963), he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Carolyn Wilcoxen. They just celebrated their 57th anniversary this past June. They were also foster parents to several children.
Not many years after his marriage, he and Carolyn both gave their lives to the Lord (November, 1971), which was followed by his call to the ministry in 1975. He preached in numerous churches throughout the region having pastored in both Putnam and Lincoln counties. He and his wife are members of Good Hope Baptist Church and have currently been attending Adda Baptist Church.
Clifford was a retired life and health insurance agent. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors and God's creation. He also loved gardening and sharing his produce with others.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Wilcoxen; two foster daughters, Joyce Kelly Johnson and Lois Kelly Hoffman (Ron); foster granddaughter, Rachel Hoffman Glenn (Chris); three special foster children, Leo, Nancy and Sue; brother, Wendell Wilcoxen; niece, Cindy Wilcoxen and her son, Nolan; special brother-in-law, C. H. Bird and his daughters, Denise and Donna.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Lower Hodges Cemetery, Hurricane with Rev. Sam Morris officiating. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. You may also visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of St. Mary's Medical Center and Huntington Health and Rehab for their care and compassion.
