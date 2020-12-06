Cline Byrnside

CLINE "BIRDEYE" BYRNSIDE, 99, of Scott Depot passed away and went home to be with the Lord on December 1, 2020.
He was a lifelong resident of Putnam County and retired from Union Carbide after 35 years of service. He enjoyed raising black angus cattle and went on many family camping trips throughout his long life.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Colleen "Fuzzy"; parents, Charles and Veda Byrnside; siblings, Jessie Byrnside, Euna Faulkner and Reba Byrnside.
He is survived by his dear sister, Zula Miller of Ravenswood. He has many nieces and nephews and friends that will miss him.
The family would like to thank his Hospice nurse, Carrie and the staff at Rolling Meadows Place.
He will be laid to rest at a private graveside service due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare at 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387 or to Scary Creek Church of God, 2673 Scary Creek Road, Scott Depot, WV 25560.
To share memories of Birdeye with the family, you may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Byrnside family.