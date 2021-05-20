COLLEEN JOHNSON TAYLOR, wife of Paul David Taylor, born July 8, 1962 to Jerry Johnson and Christine Watson, joined our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven on May 14, 2021.
She was a true lady of character, compassion, and a devout Christian that loved Christ. She was a member of Gateway Christian Church. She held several jobs during her career which included working for; Columbia Gas Transmission, NiSource, Owens Corning, and CAMC Hospital. She is preceded in death by her mother Christine Watson, her father Jerry Johnson, and her step father Tony Watson.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years Paul David Taylor of Teays Valley, WV, two daughters Cassie R. Gregg (Clark) of St. Albans, Cara C. Kessler (Zane) of Lewisburg, WV, two brothers, Jerry Johnson of Aurora OR and Wayne Watson of Ocala, FL. Her heart will continue to reside in each and every one of us who know her.
Visitation and Services to honor Colleen will be conducted at Gateway Christian Church in St. Albans, WV., on Friday May 21. Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m., and service at 1 p.m. David Stauffer, Senior Pastor of Gateway Christian Church, will be officiating the service.
You may share memories of Colleen by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
The family would like to thank all family and friends who have been such a crucial support system during this time.
