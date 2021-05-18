Thank you for Reading.

COLLEEN JOHNSON TAYLOR, of Hurricane, passed away on May 14, 2021. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the church. A complete obituary will be published in the Thursday Gazette-Mail. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Taylor family.

