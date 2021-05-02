Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

CONSTANCE GRESHAM "CONNIE" ATKINSON, (FOX) 80, of Poca passed away Friday, April 23rd, 2021. Per her wishes, she was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories, offer condolences and view the complete obituary. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve Connie and her family.

Tags

Recommended for you