CONSTANCE GRESHAM "CONNIE" ATKINSON, (FOX) 80, of Poca passed away Friday, April 23rd, 2021. Per her wishes, she was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories, offer condolences and view the complete obituary. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve Connie and her family.
