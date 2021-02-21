COOPER JAMES SOVEL, born July 31, 2003, son of James and Lori Sovel passed away February 12, 2021 after an unfair battle with Epilepsy. Despite his illness, Cooper was always determined to live life to the fullest.
He loved the great outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his father at Seneca Rocks. His love of God and Country was always on full display in his choice of t-shirts and music. From day one, he was always his mother's keeper, checking up on her at work and offering up endless bear hugs and "I love yous". Cooper loved playing baseball, picking up a game of basketball with his buddies, and cheering on the Generals and the Herd as a loyal fan. Outside of sports and school, Coop loved hanging out with friends. Whether it was at the PNR or at our house, he brought the party with him.
His favorite verse was always, "Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one's life for one's friends." John 15:13. Most importantly, and often at his own expense, Cooper loved to make people laugh and this is what we will miss most. God has gained a great soldier for his Army.
Cooper was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Tribble and Donald Sovel, and his cousins Jamie and Jesse Tribble.
He is survived by his parents; sister, Sophie; brother, Remington; maternal grandmother, Murl Louise Tribble, and paternal grandmother Teresa Sovel. Cooper will be missed by all his Aunts and Uncles: Jimmy, Charlie and Mark Tribble, Tawny Tribble Stilianoudakis (Manolis), Derrick Sovel (Tonya) and cousins, Spiro and Niko Stilianoudakis, Alexis and Chase Tribble, Karlee and Coby Sovel.
Friends may attend visitation on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 5-8pm at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday February 24, 2021 at 1:30pm at Grandview Cemetery, Red House with Pastor Doug McComas officiating. The procession will leave the funeral home at 1:00pm.
You may share memories of Cooper by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
