CRIS (CLAPHUS) COTTRELL, 92, of Charleston, WV, went to be with the Lord on April 7th after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Ruby.
Claphus will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Margurite and son in law John Smith; grandchildren, Julie and Brian Sayre, James and Brandee Smith and Great Granddaughter, Brooke Nicole.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice and the pastoral staff of Teays Valley Baptist Church for their help in this difficult time.
Visitation will be held at Elk Hills Memorial Park on Sunday, April 11 from 1 - 2 p.m. The service will follow.
