Cynthia Earle Fleming

CYNTHIA EARLE (BARKER) FLEMING of Winfield, WV was born on November 5, 1955 and went to be with our Lord on January 27, 2023 after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents Earl C. "Buck" and Iva Barker; brother: Paul Barker; and sister: Helen Moorefield.
Cindy graduated from Van High School a Salutatorian with honors in 1973. In 1974 after graduating from Center College located in Charleston WV an Executive Secretary Science Program. Cindy immediately went to work for a local law firm in the Charleston area on August 30, 1974. She was married to Keith W. Fleming. She worked at the same law firm for five years until the birth of their first son Nicholas was born in 1979. She left the law firm and became a stay at home mom. In 1982 the second son, Joshua was born. Cindy spent the next nine years raising their two sons. Cindy return to work as a secretary for various Putnam County Schools, retiring from Putnam County Vocational School in June 2018.
Cindy being Baptist in denomination, her family and extended family thought of her as an angel on Earth. She was loved very deeply and will be missed very much.
We rejoice that she is in Heaven with Jesus and all her loved ones. She fought the good fight, finished the course and kept the faith.
She is survived by her husband: Keith Wayne Fleming; sons: Nicholas Keith Fleming and Joshua Wayne Fleming; and granddaughter, Reagan Elizabeth Fleming.
A Celebration of Cindy's Life will be 3:30pm Sunday February 5, 2023, at Chapman Funeral Home Winfield, WV.
Friends may visit with the family 2:30pm until 3:30pm at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank all of the healthcare givers from Centerwell Care, and Hubbard Hospice House for all of the tender love and kindness they showed Cindy.
Chapman Funeral Home 12848 Winfield Rd., Winfield, WV is honored to serve the Fleming family.