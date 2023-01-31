Thank you for Reading.

Cynthia Earle Fleming
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

CYNTHIA EARLE (BARKER) FLEMING of Winfield, WV was born on November 5, 1955 and went to be with our Lord on January 27, 2023 after a long illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents Earl C. "Buck" and Iva Barker; brother: Paul Barker; and sister: Helen Moorefield.

Tags

Recommended for you