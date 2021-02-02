DANIEL JONES BLIZZARD 67, of Hurricane WV, passed away on January 24, 2021 at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane WV.
He was a son to the late Kermit and Evelene Gross Blizzard in North Tazewell VA.
Daniel was a graduate of Graham High School, Bluefield Va., Virginia Tech and was a retired salesmen with Heavy Machines Inc.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda N. Blizzard, daughter, Dana Flora of Gastonia, son, Daniel (DJ) Blizzard of Bridgeport WV, 3 grandchildren and siblings, Mrs. Sherman Branch, Mr. Bill Blizzard, Mrs. Sid Nash, Mrs. Bill Kinser, the late Denny Blizzard, Mrs. Al McClearn and Mrs. C.D. Lyons.
There will be no formal service scheduled at this time, although there will be additional notification when it is scheduled.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory or condolence for the family may do so, by visiting Dan's tribute page at: www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial donations may be sent in his name to: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or visiting online: https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane WV is honored to handle the Blizzard family's arrangements.