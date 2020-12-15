DARLENE BELCHER, 67, of St. Albans passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at home.
Born December 7, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Denver Ray and Betty Jo Holmes Walker. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Roach and brothers, Harry Lee, Harold Ray and Timothy Dale Walker; granddaughters, Megan Flora and Ashley Hope Belcher
Darlene was an active member of Walker Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Tuppers Creek. Her career spanned over 20 years with Judge Sharon Mullens from private practice through most recently as a family law case coordinator.
Dedicated to her family, Darlene enjoyed trips to the beach, the cabin or just a Sunday drive with no particular destination in mind.
Surviving are her husband, Dennis Belcher, Jr.; her children, Michele Belcher Matheny (Matthew), Joseph Belcher (Allyson) and Trenton Belcher all of St. Albans; her grandchildren, Bryce (Bailey), Alex, Chayce and Zander; great-grandchildren, Lain, Kandis and Logan; her sisters, Regina Haynes (Eddie) of Cross Lanes, Donna Phillips of Charleston and her "work son", Brendan Doneghy.
Funeral service will be held at 2 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Belcher family.