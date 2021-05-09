DARRELL C. BOGGESS, 84, of Leon peacefully passed on Friday May 7, 2021 after a long illness.
Born November 29, 1936 in Nitro, Darrell was a son of the late Millard and Murriel Boggess. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Boggess; siblings, Sterling Boggess and Helen Stone Croson.
Darrell retired from Allied Signal, Nitro after 27 years of faithful service. Following retirement, he followed his passion and was a farmer for many years.
He is survived by his children, Kevin Boggess (Jacqueline) of Midway, Gary Boggess (Vicki) of Hometown, Terry Boggess of Miami, Arizona, Mark Boggess (Angelia) of Hometown and Diane Lester of Hometown; siblings, Brenda Persinger (Carl) of Hometown, Harold "Mack" Boggess and Millard "Kayo" Boggess; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Visitation will be from 11 am - 12 p.m., Tuesday May 11, 2021 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.
The funeral procession will leave at 12:15pm and a graveside service will follow at Center Point Cemetery, Liberty. Darrell will be laid to rest beside his wife Charlotte following the service.
You may share memories of Darrell by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield is honored to serve the Boggess family.