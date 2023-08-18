Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Chapman Funeral Home
3941 Teays Valley Roa
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 727-4351
Website

DAVID JAMES "GIZZ" SOWARDS 68, of Hurricane, WV passed away on August 11, 2023 at Rivers Health Hospital Point Pleasant, WV.

He was born on June 12, 1955 to the late Lloyd and Jacqueline Sowards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his best friends and brothers in law: Sidney Warner Sr. and Gary Erwin.

Tags

Recommended for you