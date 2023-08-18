Chapman Funeral Home
DAVID JAMES "GIZZ" SOWARDS 68, of Hurricane, WV passed away on August 11, 2023 at Rivers Health Hospital Point Pleasant, WV.
He was born on June 12, 1955 to the late Lloyd and Jacqueline Sowards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his best friends and brothers in law: Sidney Warner Sr. and Gary Erwin.
Gizz was a graduate of Hurricane High School where he played football and became close with Coach Jim McGhee who had a profoundly positive impact on his life. He took great pride and joy coaching Babe Ruth Baseball in Hurricane. He was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church, where he thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of being in the church, was an avid hunter, fisherman and WVU Football fan. Gizz was a lifelong (over 50 years) Auto Body Man who sure enjoyed the paint booth, self-proclaimed as "the Best in WV!"
Be sure to watch for a Gizz "like" prank, knowing him, it is hard to tell what he still has planned!
He is survived by his loving family, his daughters: Ami Jo (Adam) Hayes and Sara (Shane) Thornton; sons: Brian Scott (Cindy) Nipps, Bill (Della) Young and Joshua Young; sisters: Phyllis Warner, Kathy Erwin and Jackie (Greg) Gilberto; brothers: Steve (Marcie) Sowards and Scott (Cheri) Sowards; as well as many beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends and lastly his special friend, Pat Burd, whom he shared a special bond with.
In accordance with his wishes he was cremated and there will be a Celebration of Life planned for a later date.