DAVID KEITH SOWARDS, JR. 63, of Scott Depot, WV went home to be with Jesus on May 29, 2023 at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston WV after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born on September 14, 1959 to Sara Lee Engle Sowards and the late David Keith Sowards, Sr.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father in-law, McKinley Monroe Mullins.
Dave had the ability to make everyone feel like they were the only person in the room. Dave and Debbie were pillars of their community in every way, including their beloved church family at River Ridge Church in Hurricane. He started his career in nursing which led to a career in medical sales. The last 15 years he worked in financial management ending his career as a Wealth Advisor at Vandalia Wealth Management. His capacity to love everyone as his own, his fun loving humor, his love of Tudor's Biscuits, his love of sports, the outdoors, his enduring faith, and steadfast care and dedication to his loving wife and family are a testament of the legacy that we will all cherish.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years: Debra Sowards; his son: Joshua David Sowards (Bethany) and their children Jase & McKinley Sowards; his daughter: Brittany Jo Sowards (Samuel Richman) of Queens, NY; mother: Sara Sowards of Scott Depot, WV; brother: Dwayne Sowards (Tammy) of Scott Depot, WV and their children, Jessica, Casey, Taylor, Tyler, Brandon and Payton; and his mother in-law: Norma Mullins of Winfield, among many other loving family members.
A Celebration of Dave's Life will be 4 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023 at River Ridge Church 1 Saturn Way Hurricane, WV with Pastors Chad Cobb and Andy Tuel officiating.
Friends may visit the family Saturday 2 p.m., until 4 p.m., at the church.
