DAVID LEE ARTHUR, 64, of Scott Depot WV, passed away on January 18, 2021 following complications of a heart attack.
David was a son of the late Frank Arthur of Milton and Thelma Kathleen Meadows Allen of Milton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Rebecca Karen Arthur, Frank Edward Arthur and James Dailey Arthur.
He was retired from the City of Charleston, as a Construction Foremen with 25 years of service. Dave was an avid fishermen, enjoyed camping with buddies and taking side by side trips getting his wife muddy, he was a wonderful husband, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He was always willing to lend a helping hand when you needed it and he could always be counted on.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Joyce McCormick Arthur, step-son Ryan McCormick of Charleston, granddaughter, Brennan Lee McCormick of Camden on Gauley, grandson Gavin Lee McCormick of Scott Depot, siblings, Mary Louise Acord (Junior) of PA, Anna Christine Thomas of Hurricane, Joyce Marie Matthews of Milton, Diana Faye Elliot (Mike) of Hurricane, Barbara Ellen Pauley (Ross) of Madison, Regina Kay Waggoner (Darrell) of Milton and Johnny Leo Allen of Milton.
Funeral service for David will be 2 p.m., Saturday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Pastor Ron McClung officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.
In accordance with Covid 19 mandates, social distancing and facial coverings will be followed.
